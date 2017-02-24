WTSP
Dog chained outside for 15 years now happy in new home

Humankind, USA TODAY , WTSP 1:54 PM. EST February 24, 2017

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- Bear lived the first 15 years of his life chained outside.

The Guardians of Rescue managed to convince Bear’s owner to surrender him - allowing him to be placed in the organization's care while they found him a forever home.

Now, Bear is enjoying the good life with his new mom, Kerrie.

He gets whatever he wants: puppiccinos, toys, a warm fire – you name it and Kerrie’s got it for her beloved dog.

Bear follows her around wherever she goes, showing much appreciation for his new life.

