Dog saved from meat farm learns to lay down to sleep

TAMPA -- A heartbreaking video was released from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
3-year-old Harriett was one of the dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm. She was used to sleepin standing up in a cage, she didn't know she was allowed to lay down to sleep.
A volunteer spent an entire day working with Harriet, showing her how to lay down to sleep and now she knows how to lay down in her bed to sleep.
