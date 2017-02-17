Dogs rescued from S. Korea available for adoption

Kristin Maselli adopted Jasper after he was rescued from a South Korean meat farm. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- The dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm are available for adoption.

Billy, Banjo, Bambi, Alphie, Jenna and Zoe are now available to go home with new families, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Potential adopting owners need to go to the shelter. Adoptions are on a first come, first served basis.

Click here to see the dogs available





The society reminds people that the Korean dogs have specific needs and require a level of care that may be too much for some families.

The society is working to find the right fit for the dogs and owners.

Anyone unable to adopt one of the rescued dogs is reminded that there are other dogs, cats, or pocket pets that also are available.

