Dolphin euthanized after stranding on Sarasota Co. beach

A Fraser's dolphin is tended to on Turtle Beach.

A dolphin had to euthanized after a group of the sea mammals came ashore on Turtle Beach on Saturday.

According to our news partners at WWSB, a group of Fraser's dolphins stranded themselves, and spectators puished most of them back. Experts at Mote Marine Laboratory, however, said that's the wrong thing to do.

"Marine mammals that strand are often sick or injured and an assessment should be conducted by trained professionals prior to release. They should be stabilized on the beach until trained and legally authorized responders arrive," Mote said in a statement.

One of the mammals, however, did not make its way to the water, and had to be euthanized, despite rescue efforts by Mote responders and beachgoers, who poured water on it to try and keep it comfortable.

