E9 falls from nest

(Photo: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam)

One of the nation's beloved eagles had an "accidental" fledge, but the eagle experts say E9 is in no danger.

Virginia McSpadden with Dick Pritchett Real Estate, Inc. says around 7:20 a.m., E9 slipped while wingersizing on the porch and when he tried to fly back into the nest, he flew to the ground in a pasture just west of the nest.

They say E9 will be doing short flights on the ground and will hopefully get back to the nest soon. Harriet and M15 (mom and dad) are around keeping watch.

E9 did not get hurt in the fall.

The company says it does not plan to interfere saying, "it's all part of nature."

