Emaciated dog only 19 pounds rescued in Cleveland

(Photo: Mutts in a Rut Rescue / Facebook)

CLEVELAND -- A local pet rescue is asking for help with an emaciated dog that was found this week.

Mutts in a Rut Rescue posted four pictures on Facebook of Malachi, a 1-year-old pup that weighs only 19 pounds.

“We have our doubts that he was truly a stray," Mutts in a Rut Rescue declared. "Someone most likely starved him and threw him out like trash. He is currently under the care of our vet. He is dehydrated and anemic.”

They plan on moving him to a foster home once he feels better.

Mutts in a Rut Rescue is taking donations for Malachi’s care by calling 216-252-4500 or through PayPal using muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)