Extreme makeover penguin edition: New coat of feathers

ORLANDO -- 26-year-old Adelie penguin, named "Wonder Twin," gained a lot of attention when she was experiencing some unexpected feather loss.

Sea World's wardrobe team stepped in and designed a wet suit to mimic her natural coat of feathers and help her regulate her own body temperature. After continuous care and help from her wet suit, Wonder Twin began the year with a new coat of feathers and no longer needs her outfit.

Experts say this condition often happens to penguins in their natural habitats and wild populations.

