Video aims to reunite lost Pasco dogs with owners

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — A Facebook video posted by Pasco County Animal Services aims to help potentially reunite lost dogs with their owners.

Andrea Ciesluk is the Education Coordinator with Pasco Animal Services and posted the video. She says the agency received a surprisingly high number of 87 lost dogs since Christmas Eve.

“We actually had seven come in today,” said Ceisluk. “So many people have company over during the holiday. Doors are opening and closing all the time, animals are getting out.

"The fireworks on New Year’s Eve, that’s always a scary thing for animals.”

Ciesluk says animals turned in are held for at least three days before they attempt adopting them out.

If you feel like you recognize one of the animals in the video (shown below), have lost a pet of your own or would like to adopt an animal, Pasco County Animal Services urges you to call their office at (727) 834-3216.

(© 2017 WTSP)