FHP troopers rescue distressed pelican from Skyway Bridge

(Photo: FHP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A group of Florida Highway Patrol troopers came to the rescue of a pelican at its most desperate time of need.

A pelican was stranded in the median of the Skyway Bridge on Friday when the troopers spotted it. It appeared to be in trouble, so the troopers advanced closer to it to investigate.

The pelican had somehow found itself wrapped in a fishing line, with fishing hooks going through its legs. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was attempting to cross traffic as well.

The troopers contacted backup with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission and road rangers which helped in the rescue as well.

The pelican was delivered to the Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, where troopers are expecting him to make a full recovery.





(Photo: FHP)

(© 2017 WTSP)