Firefighter jumps into bay to save pup off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters worked to rescue a dog found swimming in the bay off Miami Beach Thursday.

The crew got a call about a dog out on the water.

When Engine 4 arrived, Firefighter Emilio Sanchez Hoy jumped in to save the struggling pup.

Luckily, he was able to grab the dog and pull him to a nearby sea wall.

Firefighters came up with a system, using a backboard to lift the pup out of the water and onto dry land.

As soon as he was lifted onto dry land, the dog, seemingly out of breath, laid on the grass as a firefighter petted him, letting him know he or she was okay.

The dog has since been taken to City Hall where it is assume they will check if he or she has an owner. The dog had no collar or form of identification.

The whole rescue was documented on social media, embedded below.

This story originally appeared on CBS Miami’s website.

