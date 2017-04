Firefighters from the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 when they were called to remove a gator that found its way into a house. St. Tammany Fire District #1 photos

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- Florida is not the only place with alligators in odd places.

Firefighters from the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 when they were called to remove a gator that found its way into a house.

They got a hand from Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents.

