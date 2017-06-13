Firefighters return baby osprey to nest

Polk County firefighters return a baby osprey to its nest. (Photo: Polk County Fire Rescue)

A baby osprey got a lift from Polk County Fire Rescue personnel after it fell from its perch this week.

The bird bell from its nest in Indian Lake Estates a couple of days ago, but it was too young to fly back up. Residents kept watch on the bird, and called in firefighters Tuesday.

Capt. Paul Shannon, Engineer Keith Jenkins and Firefighter Tyler Rucker of Indian Lake Estates Station 960 used a bucket truck provided by the Indian Lake Estates homeowners association to return the bird to its home.

The osprey’s parents were seen flying over to check on the juvenile as firefighters left.

