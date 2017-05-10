A family from Lakeland got a scare over the weekend when their dogs stumbled upon a rabid bat.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A family from Lakeland got a scare over the weekend when their dogs stumbled upon a rabid bat.

They were just playing in the backyard, and the owner found them nipping at the bat. The family called Animal Control right away. They tested the bat.

Since they found the bat had rabies, they’re keeping the dogs inside at home for the next ten days.

“You know these things happen and what she did was exactly the right thing," Scott Wilder, a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's office, said. "Call animal control, call law enforcement, have us get out there and test that bat, we can do it pretty quickly these days.”

The dogs had already been vaccinated, so they’re expected to be okay.

