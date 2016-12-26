Fishermen find a frozen 16-foot boa in river

They didn’t make the big catch, but what two fishermen in Ohio found on a recent fishing trip may have brought them more attention than most fish would.

What they stumbled upon was a massive snake, frozen in a river.

Sam Lincoln documented the find on his Instagram account, sharing a picture of him and his fishing partner with the giant.

“When you’re trying to swing up some holiday steel and you don’t catch any fish but you catch a 16-foot constrictor instead,” Lincoln wrote.

He added, “We were just fishing a run and looked up and saw it wrapped around a log, half frozen in the water. Took a while to get it free and pulled it onto the bank. Has been reported. Best guess is 14-16ft and easily 125+ lbs.”