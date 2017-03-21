Florida Aquarium rehabs, releases two loggerheads

Ginger the loggerhead sea turtle is released into the Atlantic Ocean in New Smyrna Beach. Florida Aquarium photo (Photo: Kristin Ellis, Copyright Kristin Ellis, 2016. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA, Fla . -- Two loggerheads sea turtles are back in the sea after medical care and rehabilitation from The Florida Aquarium's Center for Conservation.

They were released at Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna.

In June 2016, Rosemary was found emaciated and lethargic at Cape Canaveral Air Force station. She was triaged by the Brevard Zoo response team and then transferred to Florida Aquarium for long-term rehabilitation.

Dr. Kathy Heym, aquarium director of animal health, said Rosemary got fluids, dextrose and antibiotics to correct life-threatening issues. Her anemia was further treated with a blood transfusion from a rescued donor loggerhead named Li’l Herc at Sea World Orlando.

Ginger, the second loggerhead, was found in Northeast Atlantic waters by the New England Aquarium in December. She was flown to Tampa Executive Airport and then transported to Florida Aquarium. Ginger had no secondary issues from the cold-stunning were found, so aquarium experts provided her warm water temperatures, good nutrition and time to heal.

The Florida Aquarium has an experienced team to handle sea turtles, and its resources will include a 16,000- square-foot Sea Turtle Hospital and Research Center at the aquarium’s Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach.

