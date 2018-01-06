FWC crews rescue more than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles

Crews rescued the more than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles in the St. Joe Bay area. (Photo: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

ST. JOSEPH BAY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has helped rescue more than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles as of Friday.

Crews rescued the sea turtles in the St. Joe Bay area.

The turtles will warm up at the Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach, Florida. Workers at the rescue center will release rerelease the turtles into the Gulf of Mexico in a week or two.

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute asks anyone who sees a cold-stunned sea turtle to report it at (888)404-3922.

Temperatures are expected to increase in Florida over the next several days.

Go to the FWC's Flickr page to see more sea turtle rescue photos.

