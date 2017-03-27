FWC spots panther kittens in Charlotte County

Trail cameras operated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have spotted a nursing Florida and kittens. FWC photo

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has verified at least two panther kittens north of the Caloosahatchee River in southwest Florida.

These kittens are presumed to be the offspring of the first wild female panther documented north of the river since 1973.

“This is good news for Florida panther conservation,” said Kipp Frohlich, deputy director for the FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation. “Until now, we only had evidence of panthers breeding south of the Caloosahatchee. These pictures of a female with kittens indicate there are now panthers breeding north of the river.”

Using trail cameras, biologists have monitored male panthers on various public and private lands north of the Caloosahatchee River for several years. In 2015, biologists collected a photo of what appeared to be a female panther in the FWC’s Babcock Ranch Preserve Wildlife Management Area in Charlotte County. They deployed additional cameras in the summer of 2016, and captured more images of what they believed to be a female panther.

“Early this year, the cameras captured images of a female that appeared to be nursing,” said Darrell Land, FWC panther team leader. “For many years, the Caloosahatchee River has appeared to be a major obstacle to northward movement of female panthers. This verification of kittens with the female demonstrates panthers can expand their breeding territory across the river naturally.”

Any sign of kittens is welcome to efforts to restore the panther population. So far in 2017, six Florida panthers have been killed by vehicles. Panthers once roamed the entire southeastern U.S., but only around 230 remain in the wild.

