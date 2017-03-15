German hair salon offers massages by snake

"It is quite heavy and warm, I thought it would feel cold. Well, it lies around the neck, that’s all," said one customer, Hanna Haubold. CBS photo

DRESDEN, Germany -- Professional hairdresser Frank Doehlen offers his customers a unique service: they can have a massage from a ball python named Monty.

Ninety percent of Monty’s body consists of muscles, the massage is done by contracting them constantly.

Doehlen doesn’t charge for the massage but expects a small contribution or a little donation for the python’s food.

Regular customers often find animals in Doehlen’s hair salon but not everyone is delighted being confronted with a real python.

"It is quite heavy and warm, I thought it would feel cold. Well, it lies around the neck, that’s all," said one customer, Hanna Haubold.

