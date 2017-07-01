Giraffe dies from broken neck

A Rothschild's giraffe enjoys some hay at its enclosure at the zoo in Hanover, northern Germany. (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Officials believe a young giraffe that died at a Pennsylvania zoo recently suffered a broken neck after it leaned into an adjoining stall and was injured by his father.



The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the blow on May 28 at the Lehigh Valley Zoo left Ernie with his neck between the bars of a human catwalk high on a wall separating the stalls.



Zoo officials said the 6-year-old Masai giraffe was beyond saving when a veterinarian was brought in the following morning.



The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is reviewing a report released Friday on the death.



Zoo CEO Melissa Borland said she has been warning other facilities with similar catwalk setups. She said the public should not be alarmed.

