Hawk got stuck in SUV's grille

Associated Press , WTSP 12:42 PM. EST March 01, 2017

GRAFTON, Mass. (AP) — Veterinarians say a red-tailed hawk that got stuck in the grille of a vehicle in Massachusetts last weekend sustained such severe injuries that it had to be euthanized.

Police say the bird got stuck after swooping in front of an SUV on Interstate 495 in Milford on Saturday.

The driver pulled into a gas station and Milford firefighters used a thick blanket and gloves to free the bird.

The hawk was taken to the wildlife clinic at Tufts University’s Cummings Veterinary Medical Center in Grafton, where veterinarians determined it had suffered eye injuries, as well as fractures to both wings and tail. It was unable to stand.

