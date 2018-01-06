Hernando deputy rescues sea turtles from cold Gulf waters

Cpl. Stephen Kelly rescues sea turtles who were affected by the cold water. (Photo: HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

For a Hernando County deputy, part of his job description Saturday was helping sea turtles.

Cpl. Stephen Kelly rescued several sea turtles who were stunned by the cold Gulf water temperatures.

When the water temperature drops drastically, sea turtles often become stunned, and are unable to submerge themselves. They float on the surface of the water, where they are vulnerable to predators and can freeze to death.

Kelly saved three in the first hour of his search.

The sea turtles were transported to an area agency for treatment. They will be returned to their habitat once they recover.

