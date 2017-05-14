Heroic K9 gets to go home after taking bullet for his partner

(Photo: Screenshot via the Palm Beach County video)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Dogs truly are man's best friend.

One dog took that saying to heart on Friday when he protected his police partner from a bullet.

Deputies at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were attempting to arrest a robbery and shooting suspect when the suspect started to shoot at the deputies.

K9 Casper stepped in during the crossfire of bullets in an attempt to protect his partner. He was shot in his left side.

The deputies shot back at the suspect and the suspect was killed. The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Phillip Oshea. Oshea also had an arrest warrant in North Carolina.

Thankfully, Casper is recovering and has been able to return home in stable condition.

