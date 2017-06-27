Bandid watches Dog TV , a channel full of frisky hounds running leashless in lush green fields to soothing strains of meditative music. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, 2012 AFP)

People in the Bay area love their pets and here's proof: Clearwater is one of the Top 10 spots in the country, where owners splurge for a television channel just for their dogs to watch while they're away from home.

DOGTV says Clearwater ranks No. 8.

The full top 15 list of cities streaming DOGTV:

Los Angeles New York Houston Chicago Seattle Washington Cresco, Pa. Clearwater Denver The Woodlands, Texas Palisades Park, N.J. Chanhassen, Minn. Pasadena, Calif. Columbus, Mich. San Diego

The thought is your dog may not be as bored or have separation anxiety, and TV time could help break bad behavior.

Dogs can watch other dogs frolicking through a corn field, playing at the beach, or napping to relaxing music.

“He just sits there and watches it. I think it’s seeing other animals on the screen, and he is just mesmerized by it,” says dog owner Shelley Horsley.

When Horsley’s dog, Buddy can’t be at the dog park, and she has to leave him alone, the channel's his companion.



“He runs up and start looking at it, sometimes he’ll wag his tail. I don't understand dog-ese, but something is being said that he likes,” says Horsley.

Riley, a 4-month-old lab, has already taken to it.

“Especially with her and all her energy, she needs something to keep her entertained,” says Riley’s owner, Katie Craig.

“If the dog is too sleepy, to relax all day, that's not good. You can develop a lot of behavioral issues,” says DOGTV Creator Ron Levi.

Levi develops 24-hour programming focusing on relaxation, stimulation and exposing pets to sounds to help overcome noise phobias.

“It's really to expose dogs to stuff they're afraid of, like fireworks, like thunderstorms, car noise, or children,” says Levi.

Research shows dogs can see pictures on TV, recognize images like fellow dogs and hear sounds that they’re familiar with, such as barking.

“They don't see the world in the colors we do. What we have to do is find the right content, and in the editing room work on the colors for dogs to see the picture a little bit better,” Levi says.

Dog Trainer Christie Mault recommends some TV time to her clients, but says just like with a child, it shouldn't replace playtime.

“It gives them that kind of boredom buster to be mentally and physically stimulated while you're gone which is great. The normal exercise, that's key to keeping a calm dog,” says Christie Mault, The Canine Professor.

“You know what, we're not going to turn your dog into a couch potato,” says Levi.

Horsley just wants Buddy to be happy. “He needs something to watch. We have things to watch. One channel isn't a lot to ask for him,” says Horsley.

The breed of dog can make a difference if they'll take to TV. For instance, a bloodhound may be more interested in scent than visual entertainment.

DOGTV is on some cable providers like DIRECTV and XFINITY or digital media players and ranges from $5-10 per month.

