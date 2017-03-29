WTSP
How to celebrate Manatee Appreciation Day

Especially when we can get this good of a look at them!

10News Staff , WTSP 11:39 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

Happy Manatee Appreciation Day!

The third Wednesday in March is reserved to celebrate one of Florida's native species, the manatee.

Locally, here is where you can see manatees up close:

You can't beat the TECO Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach. The center at the TECO Big Bend power plant was revamped recently and offers more activities, including a touch tank for rays. You have until April 15 to see the manatees in action, then the center will close for the season. Admission is free.

Three Sisters Springs at the Crystal River Wildlife Refuge has an observation boardwalk that lets visitors see a local population that can swell during the winter months. Trolley service and a tour is offered for those who visit before March 31. Click here to schedule your trip.

Find the world's oldest manatee in captivity, Snooty, at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton. He's 68 and looking awesome.

Find more spots to see manatees at this link: Click here.

PHOTOS: Manatees in Action


You can celebrate manatees today by using the #ManateeAppreciationDay hashtag.

