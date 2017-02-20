WTSP
Close

Huge manta ray seen off of S.C.

Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing spotted this huge manta ray off of S.C.

10news Staff , WTSP 11:26 AM. EST February 20, 2017

HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- A manta ray estimated at 16 feet across was spotted by some fisherman off of the coast of South Carolina.

The huge creature was spotted by Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Watch This: Bird makes snack out of gator

WTSP

Orange gator draws attention in S.C.

WTSP

Massive gator spotted in Polk County

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories