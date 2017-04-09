Humane Society gets 21 dogs from Puerto Rico

These are some of the dogs rescued from Puerto Rico and under the care of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Humane Society of Tampa Bay photos

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is getting 21 dogs from Puerto Rico as part of a campaign by the national agency to relieve overcrowding in the island's shelters.

The society estimates that there are nearly 300,000 street dogs or strays in Puerto Rico.

The dogs are considered vermin there, according to the society, and are abused and used in ritualistic ceremonies.

The dogs are sociable with the staff of the Humane Society.

Follow the agency's blog to keep up with the condition of the dogs.

