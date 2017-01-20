Humane Society helps save dogs from Korean meat farm

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is now home to 10 dogs rescued from a meat farm in South Korea. On Sunday, four more are expected to arrive.

The 14 will be ambassadors for the millions of other dogs still suffering in South Korea and across Asia. They were saved as part of a campaign from the Humane Society International to end the dog meat trade.

Since January 2015, they’ve successfully rescued 770 dogs with many more still to go. Humane Society workers will take care of the dog's medical needs, assess their behavior, socialize them and determine when they will be available for adoption.

