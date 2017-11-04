Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering free dog vaccinations on Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. - The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a free dog shot clinic on Saturday morning.
The event at Perry Harvey Sr. Park is set from 9 a.m. to noon.
The humane society will offer free vaccinations to the first 1,000 dogs that show up.
