Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering free dog vaccinations on Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. - The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a free dog shot clinic on Saturday morning.

The event at Perry Harvey Sr. Park is set from 9 a.m. to noon.

The humane society will offer free vaccinations to the first 1,000 dogs that show up.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Saturday's event at Perry Harvey Sr. Park

