‘Iguanahunt' over: Officers capture elusive iguana

Stuart police officers captured the iguana at the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in downtown Stuart. (Photo: Stuart Police Department)

STUART, Fla. – The Stuart Police Department captured an elusive iguana on Monday.

The iguana eluded police officers for several days, according to the police. Sightings of the lizard resulted in an “Iguanahunt” for Stuart police.

Police officers captured the lizard at the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in downtown Stuart.

