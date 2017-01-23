Indian tribesmen help catch pythons in Florida

Irula tribesmen from India are having success catching pythons in Florida. FWC photo

Florida is recruiting Irula tribesmen to catch pythons and -- it's working.

The tribesmen and their dogs are one of two new approaches to remove nonnative pythons, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Irula are world-renowned snake catchers from India and in their first eight days they removed 13 snakes, according to the FWC.

The second method uses detector dogs, specially trained by Auburn University College of Veterinary Science, to sniff out snakes.

The tribesmen are helping our biologists, University of Florida and Irula tribesmen by identifying areas where pythons are hiding in environmentally sensitive locations.

University of Florida wildlife biologist Frank Mazzotti, and his team are working with the Irula tribe. On Jan. 17, tribesmen, Florida representatives, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Geological Survey cooperators removed four Burmese pythons from the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

Florida residents can help with the fight against nonnative species by reporting cases to the Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), online at IveGot1.org or by downloading the free “IveGot1” smartphone app.

