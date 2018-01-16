Investigation finds severe animal abuse at Lake Wales farm

The two-month investigation found disturbing surveillance footage of battery-caged hens at Cal-Maine Egg Farm. (Photo: Animal Recovery Mission)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Animal Recovery Mission released Tuesday its findings from an undercover investigation of factory farm animal abuse at a Lake Wales farm.

The two-month investigation found disturbing surveillance footage of battery-caged hens at Cal-Maine Egg Farm.

The operative documented hens in overcrowded cages where up to 10 birds were in one cage.

The investigation found hens are living among dead chickens and die regularly from dehydration, starvation egg binding and illnesses contracted from living in unsanitary conditions.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has made arrested at least Cal-Maine worker. The worker faces a charge of animal cruelty, including excessive and inhumane beating upon animals under his supervision.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Animal Recovery Mission's Tuesday news conference in its entirety

