Is your dog too hot? Know the signs of heat exhaustion

Our pets can fall victim to heat exhaustion just as easily as we can.

Frankie and Daisy at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander can't wait to run around even though the heat index is at least 110 degrees.

Like most dogs, they would play all day, so we've got to make sure they don't overheat.

Pay attention to your dog's breathing and panting. If it's too rapid, your dog is giving you a sign. One of the best indicators of overheating, according to Christine Rankin, Marketing Manager at THH, is the color of your dog's gums.

"The gums should be a regular nice pink, but when they are overheated they're going to look a little pale and if you press on them and the color doesn't come back or it takes too long to come back, that's how you know that they are overheated," Rankin said.

Other signs of heat exhaustion include:

-Excessive drooling

-Tongue curls into a bell shape

-Paws sweating

"If you see that their paws are looking a little damp, a little moist or if you see sweat marks coming from their feet, that's also how they overheat, because dogs don't sweat the way we do," Rankin said.

