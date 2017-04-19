WTSP
Close

It's an orca! Last killer whale is born at a SeaWorld park

AP , WTSP 4:18 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - Officials at SeaWorld say the last killer whale has been born in captivity at one of its parks - in San Antonio.

The orca's birth Wednesday afternoon comes in the wake of a decision by the Florida-based company in 2016 to stop breeding killer whales. SeaWorld didn't immediately name the calf because the park's veterinarians had not yet determined whether it was male or female.

The mother, 25-year-old Takara, was already pregnant last year when SeaWorld said it stopped the breeding program. The gestation period for orcas is about 18 months. SeaWorld says the mother had a smooth delivery and both appeared healthy.

SeaWorld's chief zoological officer, Chris Dold, told The Associated Press by phone that the birth was one of those "extraordinary moments."

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

SeaWorld prepares for last orca birth at its parks

WTSP

Great Day SeaWorld Sweepstakes

WTSP

SeaWorld set to open new dolphin show in Orlando

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories