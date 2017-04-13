WTSP
Knock, knock. Who's there? Alligator.

10News WTSP, April 13, 2017

A home in Venice has a "Welcome" sign near the front door, but perhaps they didn't mean it for a recent visitor.

The residents of a home in the 500 block of Clubside Circle found a big alligator on their front doorstep Tuesday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the gator on its Facebook page and said its Animal Control officers estimated it was close to 10 feet long.


It's alligator mating season, and wildlife officials warn residents that the reptiles are moving about searching for mates.

