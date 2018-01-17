Lawmaker wants to make it easier to reunite pets, owners after disasters

Residents are rescued from floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via USA TODAY)

After Hurricane Irma rocked Florida, state House Democratic leader Janet Cruz saw a startling trend.



"In recent years, there's several owned family pets that have been euthanized accidentally in Florida shelters."



That and a trip to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria inspired her to introduce House Bill 823



It would require animal shelters and local humane societies to have policies and procedures in place to handle the influx of animals during a natural disaster and get them back to their owners quickly.



"It will include things like screening for ID microchip and IDs upon intake,” Cruz said. “Believe it or not, some do and some don’t. “

She said the bill would also require a process for matching pets with lost pet reports, public notice of stray dogs, public notice of shelter hours, and direct return to owner protocols.



Doug Brightwell with Pinellas County Animal Services said she thinks the bill “is helpful."



He said, "We can go through and check off everything in the list that we already have considered it or have something already in place.”



He said rural counties may need more help getting up to speed.



"We had more than 2,000 pets (after Irma, and) we had the plan in place. We activated our plan after the storm the redeployment went really smoothly. Within 10 days all animals were returned to their owners."



Cruz says the plan is necessary.

"All we are saying is, let’s make an effort to at least check a microchip and reach out to someone. I feel we should at least do that before we put a dog down. It’s heart breaking to me."

© 2018 WTSP-TV