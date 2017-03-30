(Photo Courtesy: Jenni Hallock)

PALESTINE - Your house is your home, right? Well, for one East Texas family, their home became that of slithery intruder after she noticed a snake stuck to a sticky trap in her home Wednesday evening.

Jenni Hallock said everyone came in late that night, and her stepson, Jack, had gone to the bathroom to clean up. Shortly after, he came back out to let her know of the unusual find. The snake was still alive when her son found it stuck to the trap under a vanity table in the bathroom.

"He almost stepped on it!" Hallock said. "It was up under the vanity with just the tail sticking out and moving."

The Hallock family lives in the country, and snakes are not uncommon in her area. They've killed many on their property, but this is the first time one has come into the home. Jenni thinks it may have come in through the doggy door.

In the video, you can hear Jack say that he didn't want to go to bed after the encounter. Neither did Jenni, stating in a comment on her post:

I'm not that terrified of snakes if they are outside or if I am messing around in their habitat. The fact that it was in MY habitat freaked me out quite a bit. I actually have not been to sleep all night after not getting home from work until midnight. Plus I had to be back at 8 this morning for at least another 12 hours. I kept thinking of its cousin coiled up on my headboard. It's sister in the toilet or my house shoes. It's grandpa sleeping in the laundry. It's nephew slithering around the house looking for something to get into and me stepping on it. I don't like when things play hide and seek & want to go "BOO" at me.

Comments on her post ranged from just leaving the home to the snake family and moving away to using vegetable oil to get it "unstuck."

Jenni thinks the snake is a rat snake, and doesn't know how long it was in the house before it got stuck.

What did they do with the snake? Well, let's just say it didn't survive.

What would you do?

