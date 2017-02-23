LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at NY zoo

PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

April, a giraffe Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, N.Y., is giving birth to her fourth calf.

April is 15 years old. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth. (Watch the birth live above or click here)

According to Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the average gestation period for a giraffe is about 15 months. Giraffes give birth standing up, so a newborn calf falls about 5 or 6 feet to the ground. A newborn will stand and run within a hour of birth, according to the GCF website.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature places the future of the species in its "least concern" category. The giraffe, which lives in arid and dry-savanna zones of sub-Saharan Africa, have seen its range shrink because of increasing human populations in West Africa, according to the IUCN website.

