Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo rare baby hippo given name

The endangered pygmy hippopotamus was born early Dec. 1, 2017 at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo. (Photo: Lowry Park Zoo)

TAMPA, Fla. -- If you had a 35-pound baby that ate like a hippo, what would you name it?

Say hello to "Holly Berry!"

Lowry Park Zoo asked the Tampa community to help it decide the answer. The zoo hosted a contest to name its baby pygmy hippopotamus, partnering with a gourmet ice pop company with several locations in the Tampa area called The Hyppo.

More than 1,000 entries were submitted through social media, pigmy adoptions and The Hyppo in Hyde Park Village, according to Lowry Park Zoo.

Photos: Rare pygmy hippopotamus at Tampa zoo gets a name

The baby pygmy hippo, a girl currently weighing 35 pounds, was born at the zoo on Dec. 1. There are fewer than 40 pygmy hippos in the Species Survival Program and according to the Pygmy Hippo Foundation, only around 2,000 left in the wild.

The zoo said an expert would be on-hand for the celebration, which takes place at the pigmy hippopotamus habitat at 11 a.m. at Lowry Park Zoo.

