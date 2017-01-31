(Photo: Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo)

TAMPA -- After a long battle with serious health issues, Lowry Park Zoo's orphaned manatee, Emoji, passed away.

The zoo posted to their Facebook page saying Emoji came to the zoo late October in 2016 with "critical health concerns and a stomach full of ingested debris and plastic bags." They also stated how Emoji is a tragic illustration of the consequences of humans throwing away trash and debris in waterways.

Lowry Park Zoo also kept a blog on their website updating visitors and fans on Emoji's condition. On Tuesday, they updated their followers with the news no one wanted to hear-- Emoji died.

People posted comments on their Facebook page-- sending their condolences and memories-- including the Florida Aquarium.

(© 2017 WTSP)