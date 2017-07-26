Making progress, 'slowly but surely': 55 dogs rescued after owner's death

On left: a group of Pyrenees dogs in the conditions they had been living in before being rescued. On right, top: Bonsai and the Florida Great Pyrenees Rescue and Club. On right, bottom: Franck at the rescue. (Photo: Florida Great Pyrenees Rescue and Club)

LAKELAND, FLA. - Slow yet steady progress is being made toward the rehabilitation of 20 rescued dogs in northern Florida.

Members of the Florida Great Pyrenees Rescue and Club were notified that 55 dogs were left running free on some 35 acres of land after their owner died in June. While most of the Pyrs were brought in by the Freeport-based Alaqua Animal Refuge, the rescue saved 20 animals and took them to Lakeland.

All are doing much better since, said Jennifer Wilson of the organization. They now are in the care of vets at TLC PetSnip Inc.

It was quite the medical undertaking, however: all 20 were malnourished and had internal parasites. Thankfully, none tested positive for heartworm.

Three of the dogs needed surgery -- one due to wounds from another -- while five required several teeth to be removed. Some other dogs also underwent eye entropion surgery.

"We work with them every day on their social skills, as most have not had contact with people except the elderly lady," Wilson said. "We are making progress, slowly but surely."

Updates continue to be posted on the Florida Great Pyrenees Rescue and Club's Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV