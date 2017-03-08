Manatees could soon be reclassified as ‘threatened'

The FWC examined manatee carcasses and found that more than one in every five manatee deaths this year was caused by a boat collision. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – A record number of manatees spotted in the wild could drive officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to move manatees off the endangered list.

An official with the agency said the announcement could come this month.

According to FWS spokesman Chuck Underwood, if the agency decides to reclassify the animals to the “threatened” list, all existing protections would stay in place. He also said there is the possibility that additional conservation would be possible in the future, if necessary.

