WTSP
Close

Manatees could soon be reclassified as ‘threatened'

Emerald Morrow, WTSP 5:35 AM. EST March 09, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – A record number of manatees spotted in the wild could drive officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to move manatees off the endangered list.

An official with the agency said the announcement could come this month.

According to FWS spokesman Chuck Underwood, if the agency decides to reclassify the animals to the “threatened” list, all existing protections would stay in place. He also said there is the possibility that additional conservation would be possible in the future, if necessary.

10News reporter Emerald Morrow is reporting from Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo this morning; she’ll have live reports from 5-7 a.m. with a manatee veterinarian who will explain what this means for Florida’s manatee population.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

VIDEO: Gators lounging around in Manatee

WTSP

Holy sea cow! Florida survey spots record number of manatees

WTSP

Manatee, calf rescued from Oldsmar pond

WTSP

WATCH: Manatee does a double 360 turn under canoe in St. Pete

WTSP

Lowry Park Zoo's orphan manatee "Emoji" passes away

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories