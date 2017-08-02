WTSP
Close

WATCH: Stranded manatees on Clearwater Beach rescued

Firefighters and beachgoers save stranded manatees.

10News Staff , WTSP 5:19 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

Beachgoers helped Clearwater firefighters rescue some manatees that were stranded on Clearwater Beach on Wednesday.

Firefighters helped move the manatees back into the water.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Siesta Key beach goers get close to pod of manatees

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories