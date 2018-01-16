WTSP
Close

Massive Burmese python caught in Pembroke Pines

CBS Miami , WTSP 10:54 AM. EST January 16, 2018

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A slithery suspect on the streets of South Florida was captured in Pembroke Pines as it tried to cross the road. The unusual suspect was a 12.5-foot Burmese python.

Pembroke Pines Officer Joseph Cabrera responded to the call near U.S. 27 and Johnson Street.

The department tweeted out a video of the capture after the snake was spotted heading toward the Chapel Trail area in far western Pembroke Pines by an off-duty Customs & Border Patrol officer.

Once the snake was captured, it was taken to police headquarters where a licensed python remover collected the giant snake and euthanized it.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and a threat to people, pets and local wildlife.

Related: Python hunter catches 17-foot snake, sets Florida record

The largest snake ever caught in Florida was 18-feet, 7 inches and was caught in 2013 in Miami-Dade.

They are thriving in the Everglades and are decimating native populations of wildlife in Everglades National Park.

If you happen to see a Burmese python, call 911 or the FWC hotline at 1-888-483-4681.

This story originally appeared on CBS Miami’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Python hunter catches 17-foot snake, sets Florida record

WTSP

Python hunter wrangles massive snake in Florida Everglades

WTSP

Massive yellow python found dead off Texas interstate

WTSP

Check out the size of THIS python captured in the Everglades

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories