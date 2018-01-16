Massive Burmese python caught in Pembroke Pines

Officer Pagano, Officer Kincanon, Officer Forsythe and Officer Cabrera pose for a photo with a 12.5-foot Burmese python. (Photo: Pembroke Pines Police Department)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A slithery suspect on the streets of South Florida was captured in Pembroke Pines as it tried to cross the road. The unusual suspect was a 12.5-foot Burmese python.

Pembroke Pines Officer Joseph Cabrera responded to the call near U.S. 27 and Johnson Street.

The department tweeted out a video of the capture after the snake was spotted heading toward the Chapel Trail area in far western Pembroke Pines by an off-duty Customs & Border Patrol officer.

Last night Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5 foot Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 & Johnson St. Ofc Cabrera was able to secure the snake & safely transport it to the West PD until a licensed python remover arrived. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLN9sZyHFH — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018

Once the snake was captured, it was taken to police headquarters where a licensed python remover collected the giant snake and euthanized it.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and a threat to people, pets and local wildlife.

The largest snake ever caught in Florida was 18-feet, 7 inches and was caught in 2013 in Miami-Dade.

They are thriving in the Everglades and are decimating native populations of wildlife in Everglades National Park.

If you happen to see a Burmese python, call 911 or the FWC hotline at 1-888-483-4681.

