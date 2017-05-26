Men forced baby gator to drink beer, officials say

Two South Carolina men are facing animal harassment charges after they posted photos of themselves forcing an alligator to drink beer.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr., 20, of Ridgeland, and Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, of Ridgeland, admitted to officers that they picked up an alligator after they saw it crossing the road in Jasper County on Wednesday.

The men then poured beer down the alligator's throat and took photos, which they posted on social media, officials said.

According to Floyd, they then released the reptile.

People who saw the social media posts reported the men to wildlife officials.

The SCDNR said the men were each charged with harassing wildlife through the state's alligator management legislation (Article 5, Section 50-15-500, Subsection C). The misdemeanor charge comes with a maximum fine of $300.

