Move over April! Another pregnant giraffe ready to give birth

Nearly two years ago, Katie delivered a calf, Kipenzi, during what the Dallas Zoo calls the world’s first livestreamed giraffe birth. FACEBOOK/DALLAS ZOO

DALLAS -- Move over, April! It’s Katie the giraffe’s time to shine. The Dallas Zoo revealed this week its beloved giraffe is pregnant again.

The zoo says Katie is expected to deliver her new calf in May. This will be her and the dad Tebogo’s third calf, reports CBS Dallas / Fort Worth.

Nearly two years ago, Katie delivered a calf, Kipenzi, during what the zoo calls the world’s first livestreamed giraffe birth. Katie also gave birth to another calf, Jamie, in July 2011.

The zoo says Katie will give birth in privacy this time and will not be livestreamed. The zoo will give updates on her developments, labor and delivery on its Facebook page.

According to the zoo, the calf “can be seen moving quite a bit” as the due date nears.

Giraffe lovers are still getting over a recent birth provided by April the giraffe of Animal Adventure Park in New York. Her recent pregnancy was livestreamed across multiple outlets on YouTube and Facebook.

April’s livestream raked in millions of viewers as fans anticipated her birth for about two months. She eventually gave birth on Saturday, April 15 to a healthy boy.

april giraffe calf gif

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.