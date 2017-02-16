North Naples man went into golf course lake to save dog from alligator

Lucky Copps consoles Carbon, a black lab, while Lead Veterinary Tech Jared Pereira removes drainage tubes from the dog's back left leg at the Emergency Pet Hospital of Collier County Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 in Naples. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)

Man’s best friend had a close call with a hungry 7-foot gator, but his human friend came to the rescue.

On a recent Friday afternoon, Carbon dug his paws into the grass and chased golf balls along one of the courses at the Olde Cypress community in North Naples.

He did the good work of leaving deep teeth marks all around the yellow golf ball.

It was a warm day in late January. Ever the competitive dock jumper, Carbon decided to take a swim and cool off in a lake.

The black Labrador didn’t realize there was a gator swimming toward him as he paddled in the water.

Carbon, a four-year-old black labrador, suffered only muscle tears after being attacked by an alligator late last week while fetching golf balls for his owner Lucky Copps. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)

Donald C. Copps, a part-time Olde Cypress resident who has been looking after Carbon for a friend, jumped into the water. He wasn’t sure what he was doing at the time, but he hoped it would save the dog.

Copps desperately splashed in the water, and two friends who were on the golf course with him, Brian and Yuliya Vail, hollered to distract the gator.

The alligator bit Carbon’s left thigh, but the dog got away.

“By the time I gathered my senses, the dog was out of the water and I’m in it up to my chest, just feet from the gator,” Copps said.

Carbon made it out with a few long scrapes and puncture wounds.

Copps backed slowly out of the water to check on his four-legged friend.

“He was crying, yelping,” Copps said. “I put him on a golf cart, went home to change my wet clothes and took him to an ER. He was spooked. We all were.”

Carbon was treated for wounds to the tissue below his skin. A veterinarian put two drainage tubes in so the puncture wounds wouldn’t get infected.

“The dog was really lucky,” said Dr. Lon Miyahira, the veterinarian who treated Carbon the night he was taken to the animal clinic. “When I hear alligator bite or attack, I expect worse. It’s hard to recommend jumping into the water, but it’s probably why the dog was not badly injured.”

Miyahira warned against allowing pets anywhere near fresh water.

“For whatever reason, alligators seem to have a fondness for dogs and will go after them,” Miyahira said.

The drainage tubes were taken out of Carbon's injuries about a week after the attack. Carbon had to wear a cone around his neck so he wouldn’t take out the sutures or irritate the wounds.

The first few days after the gator attack, he was stiff, sore and bothered by the cone. But within the week, he was running around the house and jumping on Copps’ bed again.

Copps and his wife, Cheryl, are looking after Carbon for a few months while the owners of the dog are on a cruise. It has been a while since the Coppses have had a pet at home.

“We had to put down our yellow Lab in Halloween 2015,” Copps said. “I’ve been a lost puppy ever since.”

Copps jumped at the chance to take care of Carbon while the dog owners went globe-trotting.

People undoubtedly love their pets. But some wonder whether they would put themselves in harm’s way by, say, jumping into a lake that has gators to save their furry friends.

“I think most people would freeze,” said Yuliya Vail, who was on the golf course that day with Copps. “He jumped in. I thought it was heroic of him. That gator could’ve drowned Carbon. We could have watched him die.”

Would Copps do it again? Perhaps.

And would he do it for his wife?

“Maybe. Depends on what kind of day we’re having,” he said.

