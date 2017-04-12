Otto Bear arrives at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Otto Bear, a two-and-a-half month old cub, is being cared for at Appalachian Bear Rescue. Photo courtesy ABR.

Appalachian Bear Rescue is now caring for a two-and-a-half month old bear cub named Otto Bear.

Otto was delivered to the Townsend-based bear rescue by TWRA officers on Tuesday. He weighs 4.1 pounds and is being checked out at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

ABR said they know little about the cub or what happened to his mother.

"He'd been observed on his own for a couple of days and we're happy he was rescued in time," ABR said in a Facebook post.

ABR said they also moved Summitt Bear to a new enclosure Tuesday. Summitt arrived at ABR in late March, and underwent the UT Vet School's first ever black bear blood transfusion.

ABR said they will share more updates about Otto and Summitt soon.

