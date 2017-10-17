Paddleboarding with a chicken, yeah it's a Florida thing

Karly Venezia, who just loves to paddleboard, likes to take her 1-year-old chicken, “Loretta,” a Rhode Island Red, out with her on the water. (Photo: Florida Keys News Bureau)

KEY WEST, Fla. – So is it a Key West thing or is it a chicken thing?

The short answer is yes.

Anyone who has ever visited the southernmost Florida Key knows that chickens can be found just about anywhere. People keep them as pets and some free roaming ones have adopted parts of town as their own.

Karly Venezia, who loves to paddleboard, likes to take her 1-year-old pet, “Loretta,” a Rhode Island Red, out with her on the water.

“Loretta’s very curious and follows us around the yard,” said Venezia, the director of sales for a large resort who grew up in Key West. “Living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs.”

Venezia said Loretta always seems to have a great time during paddleboarding jaunts, sitting and watching quietly at the front of the board. Loretta displays no fear of the water or paddle movements, in other words, she doesn’t “chicken out” of going for a ride.

“Paddleboarding is very calming and I like hanging out with Loretta. She’s an awesome pet to have. For us, I think, coming out here and getting to enjoy the beautiful sunsets is what makes living in the Keys so special,” said Venezia.

