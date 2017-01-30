Panther kills panther in Hendry County

Biologists say there are between 100 and 180 panthers living south of Lake Okeechobee and the Caloosahatchee River,

The second panther death of the year was reported Monday after a 4-year-old big cat died after battling with another panther.

Called intraspecific aggression, panthers will fight to the death over territory, which equates to feeding and breeding grounds.

This cat was found on private property in Hendry County just east of County Road 835, an area that has seen increased panther activity in recent years as the population rebounds and moves north from Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the cat on Saturday, and the remains will be sent to the University of Florida in Gainesville for a necropsy.

These cats had nearly died off by the 1990s, before a group of female Texas cougars was introduced into the Florida population to increase genetic diversity. Inbreeding had lead to reproductive issues in males.

The introduction has worked as the animal has rebounded steadily in the last 20 years.

But along with growth of the panther population has come record road kills and an increase in the reporting of panther depredations, when panthers kill and eat livestock or domestic pets.

