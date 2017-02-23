Park: Giraffe stream taken off Youtube for 'nudity & sexual content'

Millions of people from around the world were watching a live feed of a giraffe preparing the give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

April is 15 years old. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth.

Thursday morning, the YouTube stream abruptly stopped.

LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at NY zoo

The Animal Adventure Park posted to their Facebook page that the stream was suspended for "nudity & sexual content. They said "Animal Rights Extremists" were responsible.

They said they would pick back up the stream at 8AM on another live streaming platform, Facebook.

That was shared more than 1,000 times in 10 minutes and the response in the comments is mixed. Some are asking if they need to clothe the giraffe, named April.

Others are confused about how the giraffe could be flagged for nudity.

YouTube has has community guidelines that encourage posters to use "common-sense rules" that include steering clear of "nudity or sexual content."

YouTube is not for pornography or sexually explicit content. If this describes your video, even if it's a video of yourself, don't post it on YouTube. Also, be advised that we work closely with law enforcement and we report child exploitation. Learn more.

At 8AM, the park took to Facebook Live to discuss their displeasure about the Giraffe stream's removal. The park said stream is educational and taking it down is harming to the species' survival.





Posted by Animal Adventure Park on Thursday, February 23, 2017

As for April, she's reportedly "fine" and without pain.

When the stream returns, we'll carry it LIVE on 11Alive.com, here.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)